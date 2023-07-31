ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Law enforcement officials across the country are working to get fentanyl, a dangerous drug that can easily lead to fatal overdoses, off the street and the Odessa Police Department has been doing its part in the fight against fentanyl.

Last week, two people were arrested after investigators said they received a tip. Chris Vilchis-Sanchez, 18, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Evading Arrest. Alyssa Ontiveros, 19, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

According to an OPD report, in June, investigators received tips that an Instagram user by the name of “yo-boi-chris8” was using the social media platform to sell fentanyl laced pills known as M30s. OPD said the tips came from “numerous” people who had purchased the drug and overdosed. Informants said that the Instagram user was known to drive an orange Volkswagen Beetle.

On July 23, officers spotted the Beetle speeding in the 3100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Investigators said the driver, later identified as Vilchis-Sanchez, refused to pull over but eventually stopped in the 3100 block of N Hancock.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Vilchis-Sanchez and Ontiveros, along with 37 grams of M30 pills, 1.07 grams of cocaine, TCH vape pens, two handguns, and about $1,800 in cash. Investigators said Vilchis-Sanchez admitted to selling narcotics and Ontiveros allegedly admitted to helping him.

The pair then consented to a search of their homes, in that search, investigators reportedly found another 13 grams of fentanyl laced pills as well as .074 ounces of marijuana. Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Monday afternoon. Vilchis-Sanchez is facing a combined $121,000 bond; bond for Ontiveros has been set at a combined $77,000.