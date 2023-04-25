ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was allegedly caught with eight grams of Fentanyl, a dangerous drug that had led to numerous overdose deaths nationwide. Nathan Franco, 18, has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and Evading Arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 20, officers were called to a home on Orchard Drive to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said that Franco was “on drugs” and was “freaking out”. The caller advised Franco would run out the back door as soon as they arrived, which is allegedly exactly what happened.

Investigators said Franco saw them approaching and fled, he was quickly caught as he tried to climb a fence to exit the yard. According to officers at the scene, before he was caught, Franco was seen tossing an item into a shed. Inside, officers reportedly found a red bag containing numerous blue M30 pills.

An Instagram account was then allegedly traced back to Franco. Investigators said he was using the platform to contact buyers interested in purchasing the pills.

Franco was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $83,000.