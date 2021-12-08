MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Two semi-trucks have crashed on eastbound Interstate 20 between mile markers 152 and 153, just east of the FM 829 overpass.

According to The Texas Department of Transportation, the fiery crash has closed a portion of I-20 in Martin County. TxDOT says westbound traffic is moving slowly, but eastbound traffic will be diverted to the service road near mile marker 143 as law enforcement investigates the crash. It is unknown when I-20 will re-open to through traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.