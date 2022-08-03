MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on SH 349, about three miles south of Midland. At the scene, troopers found both vehicles engulfed in flames.

Investigators said Castillo was driving a semi-truck and trailer south on SH 349, approaching the CR 140 intersection when he was hit by Featherston, who was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 east on CR 140, approaching the same intersection. Troopers said Featherston failed to yield the right of way. Both vehicles caught fire after impact.