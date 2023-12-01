MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A contractor with AT&T will be working to install conduit and fiber optic cable at the intersection of Andrews Highway and Midland Drive, according to a release from the City of Midland.

Completed in two phases, the work will be closing two lanes of traffic in each direction while crews work on drilling and boring for lines along each roadway.

The work is to begin on Friday, December 1st and is expected to continue through Tuesday, December 5th.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays and urged to find alternate routes until the work is completed.