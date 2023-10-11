For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Thin passing clouds will roll on through parts of The Basin today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects above-normal temperatures in the upper 80’s and 90’s. If any isolated thunderstorms do form, they’ll be very few of them and very weak in southern areas of West Texas this afternoon. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine for the most part with winds generally from the south will supply the above-normal temperatures, but humidity will slightly increase. Despite a mostly very sunny and very warm day tomorrow, an incoming cold front will eventually pick up those winds as temperatures eventually will drop.