ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Iliana and her family are grieving after a drunk driver caused a car accident, leaving the lives of her sister, Cynthia Fernandez, her 8-year-old niece, Alexa, and Cynthia’s 5th pregnancy to all be cut short.

“Our faith is strong, God will help us through this process,” said Iliana Cortez, Cynthia’s sister.

According to the story on the family’s GoFundMe, on July 12th, Cynthia, her husband Carlos, their 8-year-old daughter Alexa, and their 9-month-old daughter Ariana were driving through Ector County when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver, leaving Ariana with fractures on her leg that require special surgeries and ongoing therapy.

According to a follow-up comment on a post by the City of Odessa Saturday morning, Ariana has since made it out of surgery.

Iliana describes her sister as, “a devoted mother, wife, and cherished member of our community. She had dreams of providing her children with a bright future filled with love, education, and endless opportunities. Her untimely departure has left a void in our hearts and in the lives of those who knew her.”

Cynthia is survived by her husband, three daughters, mother, father, and sister.

“Alexa was a beloved daughter, sisters, granddaughter, niece, and godchild whose radiant smile and charming personality drew in all those who knew her,” Illiana continued.

The family is now facing both emotional and financial burdens, the post says, with the challenge of rebuilding their lives without their lost loved ones, as well as the funeral expenses, medical bills, and other unforeseen costs.

The Fernandez family created a GoFundMe Friday afternoon, in hopes of seeking support to raise funds in assisting their journey toward healing and recovery. You can learn more about the expenses and their story here.

At the time of posting this story, the family has raised more than $16,700 from the surrounding community.