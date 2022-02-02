BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason says there is an increasing number of stray dogs running in packs throughout town, now the Mayor and City Council is taking action to try and remedy the situation.

According to a Facebook post, the Council is considering suspending the animal shelter’s “no kill” policy.

“It is the absolute last thing that I want to do, but we have got to get some room at the shelter. I know that some of you have stepped up and are helping to rescue some dogs. If we can keep that going we won’t have to euthanize,” Thomason wrote.

Now Thomason is asking for volunteers to consider adopting or fostering a shelter dog if possible. The city is also looking for other alternatives to get more dogs off the street and into loving homes.

However, adoption won’t be an option for every stray dog in Big Spring.

“The city has made arrangements to utilize the Western Hills facility again to store the dogs roaming in packs and the ACOs (Animal Control Officers) will be aggressively going after the packs early next week, barring any weather issues. Unfortunately, because these dogs are starting to go feral, it is unlikely that these dogs can be rescued or adopted due to aggressiveness,” Thomason emphasized.

Thomason said the city is also in the process of renovating the old shelter to create more space for housing strays. This renovation will come at no expense to tax payers.

“Late last year I was able to negotiate an extension and expansion of one of the city’s mineral leases so we won’t have to hit the taxpayers for that expense,” Thomason said.

The city is also working to make the adoption process a much easier one.

“We are also starting the process of creating a shelter manager position which will make the shelter more accessible to folks who are wanting to foster or adopt. We are also going to make the shelter a “one stop shop” for the process,” Thomason said.

Additionally, Thomason said he is going to propose some changes to the current animal code.

“Most likely starting with citizens having to get a breeder’s license to keep un-fixed dogs. My thinking is that the license will be free, but the fines for letting an unmodified animal run loose will be a bit stiff. No one should be forced to have their dog fixed if they want to breed their dog and there are plenty of pet owners who take good care of their animals,” Thomason said. “Ultimately, we just need everyone to step up and be responsible pet owners. As always, I encourage everyone to please spay or neuter your pets.”