ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he refused to pull over during an undercover narcotics investigation and led police in a chase that ended in a crash in West Odessa. Diego Parra has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on August 8, detectives were conducting covert surveillance on a home in the 1200 block of Wilson Street after receiving numerous tips that Parra was involved in selling narcotics, namely fentanyl laced pills known as M-30s. During that undercover operation, detectives said they saw Parra engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction and later tried to conduct a traffic stop when they saw him driving a Lincoln passenger vehicle with an expired registration.

Investigators said Parra evaded and they eventually lost sight of his vehicle; it was later found crashed and abandoned in a field in the 2700 block of Redondo. Later, investigators returned to Parra’s home on Wilson and found Parra exiting his girlfriend’s truck. When Parra spotted the police, he again ran but was quickly taken into custody.

A search resulted in the recovery of 3.9 grams of cocaine and 122 grams of fentanyl pills, the report stated. Parras remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $154,000.