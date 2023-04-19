ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was allegedly caught with a large number of fentanyl pills. Devon Dunn, 19, has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 8, officers patrolling the area of Andrews Highway and E 38th Street said they saw the driver of a maroon Cadillac swerve between lanes. During a traffic stop, investigators said they smelled marijuana which led to a probable cause search.

Investigators said they discovered a gun under the driver’s seat as well as a satchel containing $686, along with a plastic baggie containing 2.6 grams of blue fentanyl pills. Other people inside the car said the gun, cash, and drugs belonged to the driver, identified as Dunn.

Dunn was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $41,500 bond.

Physicians have said fentanyl is a drug so deadly even skin contact can lead to an overdose.

“Fentanyl in itself is 80% to 100% more potent than morphine, it’s a very strong opiate,” Dr. Jeff Pinnow, an ER physician and Medical Center Hospital said.

It can cause difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, decreased heart rate, loss of consciousness, coma, or death.