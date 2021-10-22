Feline illness infecting cats in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Parvovirus is a rare virus found in both dogs and cats. Dr. Lovell at Legacy Animal Emergency Hospital says that if your furry friend contracts this virus, they have a 50/50 chance of fighting it if not treated immediately.

Legacy Animal Emergency Hospital sees pets 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Dr. Lovell says that out of all the animals she sees, her most recent patients have been cats that contracted Parvovirus.

She says that this virus is easily contracted if your pet isn’t vaccinated.



“Kittens are especially susceptible to parvovirus whether they are getting it from a cat or a dog and vaccinations usually start around six to eight weeks old,” says Dr. Lovell.

We spoke to Terra Acox with Midland Humane Coalition who says that their Adoption centers make sure that they take the proper measures to ensure their animals are safe to take home.

“All of the animals that we keep at midland humane coalition we vaccinate them. They’re fully vaccinated when we send them home with their new owners,” says Acox.

Dr.Lovell shared with us the different warning signs that indicate your pet may have Parvovirus.

“Parvovirus it takes a couple of days to manifest. The first symptoms you’re gonna see are maybe inappetence, not wanting to eat, not wanting to play, not wanting to drink, maybe throwing up once or twice vomiting, having diarrhea, or even loose stool” says Dr. Lovell

Veterinarians recommend that if your cat starts to show signs of Parvovirus, separate them from other animals for at least 2 weeks and bring them to your local animal hospital.

