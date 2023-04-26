PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- There are many reasons to be stressed, work, relationships, or just daily life, but there are better ways of dealing with stress than others.

According to the Permian Regional Medical Center, stress is a physiological and psychological reaction to an event that seems dangerous, difficult, or demanding.

The body naturally reacts in this way as a survival mechanism in the face of perceived threats or difficulties.

When encountering a stressful situation, the body releases a hormone called cortisol, which sets off a chain of reactions that get the body ready to act through raising the heart rate, breathing quickly, and increase in alertness.

Stress can also impact mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders.

The Permian Regional Medical Center recommends these tips for coping with the stress:

Engage in creative activities such as painting, writing, or playing music can significantly reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Spend time in nature, walk in the park, go hiking, or simply enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy can help spot and change the negative thought patterns that cause stress. CBT can also teach you effective coping strategies for managing stress.

Sometimes, the stressors in our lives are beyond our control, and recognizing them can be helpful. While avoiding stressors altogether is impossible, you can take steps to limit your exposure to them. For example, if your job is a significant source of stress, consider talking to your boss about reducing your workload or taking frequent breaks.

Talk to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. This can help you manage stress and gain perspective.

Exercise releases endorphins that help improve mood and reduce tension. Moderate activities like brisk walking or yoga can help manage stress.

Techniques like meditation or deep breathing can help you relax and make you happy from within.

Make time for activities you enjoy, such as reading, relaxing baths, or spending time with loved ones. Sleeping for about eight hours a day and eating a healthy diet can be very helpful.

Feeling overwhelmed by too many tasks or obligations can lead to stress. Prioritize your time and set realistic goals, this can help you manage your workload and avoid strain.

Avoid using harmful coping options, such as alcohol or drug use. These behaviors may temporarily relieve stress but can ultimately lead to more problems in the long run.

For more information on stress, symptoms of stress, or coping with stress healthily, visit the Permian Regional Medical Center’s website.