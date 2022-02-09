MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – 10 years of saying “yes”. Stacy Baccus, one of the founders of Mission Agape saw a need in the community and decided to do something about it. Mission Agape was officially created in 2012 by Ric Baccus and Stacy Baccus. The pair started out by feeding a table of 25 people in their home which then led to feeding an entire community with the help of now more than 200 volunteers.

Stacy says that she and Ric learned about child food insecurities and research showed that Midland County had high numbers. After finding out about the high amount of food insecurity in Midland, the Baccus couple decided to find a solution.

“We started just in Midland but we believe in ‘Love your neighbor’ so we’ve expanded it,” says Baccus.

After the passing of Stacy’s husband and the Founder of Mission Agape, Ric Baccus, Stacy says that this year has been bittersweet with the organization growing larger every month but having to absorb Ric’s position going into Mission Agape’s 10th year.

“I knew Ric would want me to move forward, I knew I wanted to move forward and I knew I could get through this because it’s important what we do, its part of my heart so I could not lay that down and so it’s taking some time but I’m just so glad I did not give up,” says Baccus.

A calling and a dream, Baccus says that with the “strength of God” and the church partners stepping up in her time of grieving, it only further solidified the mission behind Mission Agape.

Giving families quality food is extremely important to Baccus. During the pandemic, the organization was hit hard by back-ordered staple items and out-of-stock non-perishables. Nonetheless, Mission Agape found ways to put food on the table for families in the community.

“We couldn’t get things for ourselves much less in bulk but we never stopped serving anybody at any time and we never went down on quality or quantity during the pandemic and that’s God’s provision,” says Baccus.

From the weekend food program to the teen snack program, and the food pantry; Mission Agape serves all those who are in need.

This month, the organization hosts its Love Your Neighbor Food Drive and asks the public to donate a list of items here, monetary donations are accepted as well. In April, Mission Agape has a “Golfing for Groceries” event where the organization and a number of sponsors raise money to help buy food for those in need.