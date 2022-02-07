MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers has updated its most wanted fugitives list. Crime Stoppers says the suspects on this list have active warrants as of February 5.

Included on this list are:

Guadalupe Galindo, 23. Galindo is wanted for the January 2021 murder of Juan Anguiano. Police say Galindo shot Anguiano at a Midland sports bar after an argument broke out in the parking lot. According to Crime Stoppers, Galindo may be traveling back and forth across the border.

Randall Marshall, 23. Marshall is wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

Charles Nunnelee, 61, is wanted for stalking.

David Owens, 32, is wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Shaquaya Posey, 24, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Jessie Reyes, 37, is wanted for assaulting a peace officer.

You can see a full list of wanted suspects here.

According to Crime Stoppers, some of these fugitives are considered dangerous, and possible armed. As such, anyone with information on where these suspects can be found is asked not to approach a suspect. Instead, call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.