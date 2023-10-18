PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week the Federal Bureau of Investigation released detailed data on more than 11 million criminal offenses reported to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, largely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and the Summary Reporting System (SRS).

The FBI’s crime statistics estimates for 2022 show that national violent crime decreased an estimated 1.7% in 2022 compared to 2021 estimates:

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter recorded a 2022 estimated nationwide decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.

In 2022, the estimated number of offenses in the revised rape category saw an estimated 5.4% decrease.

Aggravated assault in 2022 decreased an estimated 1.1% in 2022.

Robbery showed an estimated increase of 1.3% nationally.

For a look at local data, we visited the Texas Department of Public Safety website, which tracks data by county.

Agencies in Ector County reported 12 murders in 2022, versus 13 reported in 2021. Rape reports were down, from 77 reported in 2021 to 72 reported in 2022. Robbery, burglary, and theft reports were also down. You can take a look at the data in the table below or click here to visit the DPS website.

In Midland, murder was also down, from 18 reported in 2021 versus 14 reported in 2022. Rape reports were also down considerably, from 155 reported in 2021 to 85 in 2022. However, property crimes, including robbery, burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft were up lightly in 2022. That data is reflected in the table below.

To help local agencies combat crime, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today that both Midland PD and Odessa PD were awarded federal grants totaling $144,247 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant Program to improve law enforcement equipment and technology.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” Cornyn said. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Midland and Odessa.”

Through the grant, MPD will receive $52,686; Odessa will receive $91,561.