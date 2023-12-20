BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The FBI is offering $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for the 1994 murder of John Gary Monroe.

Officials say Monroe had gone camping at Big Bend National Park back on October 30th in 1994, and on November 2nd, his body was discovered at a campsite by a group of hikers.

While Monroe was living in San Antonio at the time, the FBI says he also had ties to Houston.

John Monroe was 43 at the time of his death. He was about 5’10,” with a medium build, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding what may have happened in 1994 is encouraged to contact the FBI at their toll free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or you can submit a tip on their website here.