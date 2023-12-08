TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating statewide hoax school threats aimed at schools across Texas Friday. Schools, students, and staff in West Texas have received these threats as well; however, none have been reported locally, so far.

In a statement issued to Ector County ISD parents, an ECISD spokesperson said the district has not received any threats aimed at Odessa schools.

“Our ECISD police are aware of the threats in other areas of the state and are remaining vigilant, as always, for any suspicious activity,” the district said.

Here is a statement issued by the FBI in response to the threats:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a school is made. The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Reports show the hoaxes originated in Russia, and are not considered to be credible.