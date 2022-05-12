ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First Baptist Church Odessa, as part of its Veterans Ministry, is hosting a luncheon to honor all local veterans. The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on May 19 in the common area at First Baptist located at 709 N Lee Avenue.

Anyone interested in attending should text “VETERAN” to 40778. You can also text “WARRIOR” to be notified of future events.

Ministry leaders said, “Our Veterans have done so much for us and we want to recognize them. Especially with Memorial Day coming soon, I know a lot of these Veterans will be remembering those brothers that we lost.”