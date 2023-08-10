MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Linda Lousie Lyle, a home chef in Midland, is still in the running for Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef competition, but the semi-final round has proven to be quite tough. Lyle is currently in fifth place and voting for the round ends at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Despite that setback, Lyle said she’s been overwhelmed by the support she’s received from the community.

“The support from the Midland community has been incredible through this whole journey…I never dreamed we would get this far and going from over 100,000 competitors, chefs, and home cooks alike down to the final 128 has been incredible. Tonight, 16 competitors will move on, voting ends at 9 for the semi-finals and all your support and encouragement, and love and friendship has been incredible. I just want to thank every one of you,” Lyle said.

The home-grown chef said she uses local ingredients from area Farmers Markets and locally raised meat from Midland Meat Market to create her picturesque dishes full of seasonal fruits and vegetables. She’s proud to support local vendors- you can find a few of the locally sold items she uses in her cooking below:

If Lyle doesn’t advance in this round, that doesn’t necessarily mean her days as a celebrity chef are over. She received a casting call to compete on Fox’s MasterChef. If you’d like to vote for Lyle, you’ll find the link to do so here.