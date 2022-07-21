The hottest spot for development in West Texas is Faudree Road in Odessa.

Restaurants and other businesses are going up all along the street.

“It’s nice to have everything coming to this area,” says Reueben, who lives near Faudree.

In the last year, dozens of businesses have gone up, and more are being built right now.

North of Highway 191, it was just announced that McDonald’s is coming. Construction has already started.

Next to that McDonald’s will be Shiloh Square. The City of Odessa says it will be an area with shops and restaurants.

City planners say just east of Shiloh Square there will be apartments and houses. One apartment complex has already been built in the area.

Just south of Highway 191, a Murphy’s Gas Station and Community National Bank are going up.

Heading south, Wendy’s is now open. Another restaurant, Brantley Creek BBQ, is expected to open next January close to Eastridge road. Right next to Brantley Creek is Tommy’s Express Car wash. It opened this week (7/21).

The Shops at Mission, off of Brownstone Road, are starting to fill up too. Pinky’s Liquor is now open, and Mission Ultra Lounge is in the works right now. Right next to that is Fuego Tapas Restaurant and Bar. We talked to the owner who says she’s excited to be in the Faudree Road area.

“We’re in a good area where maybe this was necessary,” says Tanya Lujan, the owner. “Up and coming development-wise. Daily its growing.”

Heading more south, Dollar Tree is almost up and running. There’s more land near it that’s also ready to be developed.

“”It’s great to see Odessa adapt and change and be up to date,” says Reuben.