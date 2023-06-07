ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is asking for patience from all drivers as the second phase of the Faudree Road construction project begins. The City also provided maps of the construction area to help drivers navigate as construction continues.

Beginning Saturday, June 10, northbound Faudree Road traffic, from Highway 191 to Windchase Street, will be shifted to the west side of the roadway. The City said part of the construction project will include the installation of concrete culvert boxes, inlets, and curbs and gutters.

Estates Drive, 56th Street, and Summit Drive will all be closed to east and westbound traffic for 8 hours- see the map below for reference:

Saturday afternoon, Summit Drive will be reopened to all traffic in place of 56th Street (see the map below); Estate Drive and 56th St. will remain closed.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and are asked to be cautious in the area.