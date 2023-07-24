MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Shawn Adkins, of Big Spring, was released from custody late last month after spending two years in jail; he was arrested in June of 2021 and charged with Murder in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Dunn was last seen December 27, 2010; her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a massive search expanding much of West Texas, there was no sign of Hailey until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Adkins, who was reportedly dating Hailey’s mother and lived with the teen when she disappeared, had been considered a person of interest in the case from the beginning, but was never charged and the investigation stalled for lack of evidence.

In 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, consulted with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program regarding the case, and the Rangers took a new look at the investigation. The Rangers interviewed several people, and investigators ultimately narrowed in on Adkins.

A search warrant was issued to collect Adkins’ DNA; he was eventually arrested and booked into the Howard County jail after those samples were collected. According to an affidavit released after his arrest, authorities believed Adkins hit the teen in the head with a blunt object and then tampered with her corpse.

Adkins was later indicted by a Grand Jury, and a trial date was set for June of last year, but the discovery of new information pushed the trial back to April of 2023- that date was pushed again when Adkins’ defense team asked for a continuance. Then, in late May, Hailey’s family were informed that Adkins and his defense team rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 30 years. Then, the Dunn family was dealt another blow when they learned the case had been dismissed, citing lack of evidence.

In a Motion to Dismiss Without Prejudice, prosecutors said the State needed “more time”, and further investigation in order to take the case to trial.

“To be clear, the prosecution views (Adkins) as the primary suspect in the Hailey Dunn murder,” the motion read.

Clinton and Hailey

Now, Hailey’s father, Clinton Dunn, has alleged that the investigation, which has spanned more than a decade, was mishandled from the very beginning. Clinton said files connected with the case were “disorganized” and reports have gone missing and a “critical test”, which may have connected Adkins to the area where Hailey’s body was found, is now being disputed.

According to court documents, experts conducted a “soil analysis” using Near Infrared Spectroscopy and found that soil collected from Adkins’ work boots “had a high degree of chemical similarity” with soil samples collected from the site where the teen’s remains were found. Clinton said that test came back a 94-95% match.

However, court documents showed that the soil was also sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for analysis using a different method. Prosecutors said that analysis determined that the soil samples did not match. Scientists with the FBI said that NIRS testing is not a “methodology sanctioned by the forensic community for soil analysis and… should not be relied on in a criminal trial”.

Clinton said Monday that he is meeting with new anthropologists and labs to request additional, and scientifically recognized, testing. The grieving father said he has been “blindsided” and kept “out of the loop” in his daughter’s case; he alleged that “11 years of sloppy investigation and failure to follow-up on critical information, and poor communication between agencies” ultimately resulted in Adkins’ release from jail.

But that isn’t stopping Clinton from continuing the fight. “I’m going to get to the bottom of it…we put him behind bars once, we will do it again,” he said in interviews shortly after Adkins’ release. Clinton is working with private investigators behind the scenes as he and his family march toward “justice”. You can follow this Facebook page for more on the investigation.