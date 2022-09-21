ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-A father and daughter are speaking out after they say a male student at Sul Ross State University went into her dorm bedroom while she was trying to sleep, and watched her.

“I haven’t been able to sleep in a few days,” says freshmen Aaliyah Leal.

Aaliyah says last Thursday, a male student entered her room without her knowing, and was watching her.

“At first I was confused, I thought was that a ghost was I seeing things.”

Aaliyah says once he noticed that she saw him, he ran away. She says this student has done the same thing with other women on campus, but she says nothing is being done, even after a police report was filed.

Her father says it’s unacceptable.

“I told Aaliyah to file a police report,” says Dominic Leal. “When Aaliyah went out there to campus, she basically was told they would take the complaint seriously because not all the victims were coming forward.”

Dominic says he’s called the Sul Ross State University Police Department and emailed multiple administrators at the school, but hasn’t heard back.

After posting on Facebook, he says more than dozen women have reached out to him saying they’ve also been victimized on the Sul Ross campus in recent years, but that nothing has been done.

I’ve gotten at least 15 other women who have filed complaints about sexual offenses and similar stories where the victim would report,” says Dominic. “But Sul Ross State University does nothing about it.”

We reached out to Sul Ross University about the incident and they told us in an statement:

“This is an ongoing investigation. The University Department of Public Safety responded immediately and notified the campus community. The student has been disciplined and was suspended last week. The safety and well-being of our students is our primary concern.”