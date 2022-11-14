ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Tonight, Odessa College hosted “Jobs Not Jail”, a one-time presentation with Father Greg Boyle and two of his “homeboys” about providing life skills, jobs, and hope to former gang members and ex-felons through Homeboy Industries program, the largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry program in the world. The message was one about tenderness and second chances and how those concepts can transform generations.

Father Boyle, a native Angeleno and Jesuit priest from 1986 to 1992, served as pastor of Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, then the poorest Catholic parish in Los Angeles that also had the highest concentration of gang activity in the city. He witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of gang violence on his community during the so-called “Decade of Death” that began in the late 1980s and peaked at 1,000 gang-related killings in 1992. In the face of law enforcement tactics and criminal justice policies of suppression and mass incarceration as the means to end gang violence, he and parish and community members adopted what was a radical approach at the time: treat gang members as human beings.

In 1988, they started what would eventually become Homeboy Industries, which employs and trains former gang members in a range of social enterprises, as well as provides critical services to thousands of men and women who walk through its doors every year seeking a better life.

Judge Sara Kate Billingsley, who has the difficult task of sentencing members of our own community, said Boyle described gang violence as a “lethal absence of hope”. And said while she can order those convicted of crimes to participate in programs similar to that of Homeboy Industries, it is up to each person to decide if they want to use the opportunity to make a true change. Jarvis, one of Father Boyle’s “homeboys” did just that.

Jarvis, a tall and well-spoken former gang member said he has embraced the opportunities he’s been afforded, in the form of job training, education, and a chance at earning honest money, to carve out a better future for himself and his young son.

“I’ve lost many childhood friends to death or prison. I said to myself, this is not who my mom wanted me to be,” Jarvis told a captivated audience.

He’s left the gang he joined at age 12 far behind. As has Solomon, a reserved and studious former gang member who is expecting his first child, a daughter, in January.

Solomon said he was raised in a family of gang members and is relieved he no longer has to look over his shoulder.

“I don’t want to go down that path anymore, and you won’t want to either,” he said.

Father Boyle tasked the audience with going back out into the community and imagining a world that looks different, just as he did decades ago in Los Angeles.

“Go and stand with the poor, the powerless, the voiceless, those whose burdens are more than they can bear. Stand with the demonized, the disposable, so the day will come when we stop throwing people away.”

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect union than the one Boyle described…a world where former rivals used to shoot bullets at each other, and now shoot text messages full of jokes in each other’s direction. But that is exactly what Father Boyle and his team have been able to accomplish in Los Angeles, and across the country and even the world.

For Father Boyle, it started with job creation.

“It’s hard to find felony-friendly employers, so we made jobs. We built a bakery, yard crews and childcare centers…we gave them a reason to get up each day and not torch their community.”

Homeboy Bakery began in an abandoned bakery in a neighborhood near his parish that was given a facelift and working ovens and the ministry grew from there.

“We put hairnets on rival gang members, and they began baking bread together.”

Father Boyle told the story of one former gang member turned baker who, after turning his life around, was able to provide a home for his little girl. The four-year-old came home one day, spread her arms wide, and said, ‘This is great’. When her father asked her what was so great, she replied, ‘Our home’. From the mouths of babes, the child so beautifully described the transformative hope that can come from second-chance employment.

Boyle said that young man was later gunned down while packing his car for a camping trip- and those going through the program asked, ‘What’s the point? If it can still end that way, what’s the point?’.

Boyle said the point is that those who are able to turn their lives around are able to discover the truth of who they are before they leave this world. They are able to know just how valuable and worthy they truly are.

“If the traumatized cause trauma, then the cherished will cherish themselves and cherish others. They (former gang members) come barricaded behind a wall of shame and disgrace and only tenderness can scale that wall. They can transform their pain so as not to transmit it,” Boyle said.

And that’s exactly what “homeboys” Jarvis and Solomon plan to do moving forward- continue to be transformed and leave a legacy for their children that is better than anything a gang could ever have offered.

Both men said excitedly over each other following the lecture that they hope to see the people of Odessa provide opportunities to those who have fallen into a life of crime and drugs.

“Give them an opportunity, give them a chance. Don’t judge them, embrace them, root for them in a positive way,” they said.

The impact of that can benefit generations and completely change communities for the better.