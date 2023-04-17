ODESSA(KMID/KPEJ)- According to OPD, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash on Friday, April 14 at the intersection of 42nd Street and Tanglewood.

Investigation revealed a white 2021 Tesla Model 3, operated by Zachary Rosier, 21, was traveling east on 42nd. A white 2015 GMC Acadia was turning south onto Tanglewood from 42nd Street. The cars collided in the intersection before the Tesla struck the traffic signal pole.’

The driver of the Acadia was treated and released at the scene. Rosier was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.