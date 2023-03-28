MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Safe Place of the Permian Basin is getting a new building but not without the help of donors.

The Safe Place Colors of Hope Style Show and Luncheon was held at the Midland Country Club.The proceeds from the fashion show will go towards the current shelter, and to help pay for food and hygiene products that are needed to help those affected by domestic abuse.

The new building will be double the size of the current facility. It will allow families to have private bathrooms, more dinning space, and a brand-new playground. The new building will be more centrally located and will open in the fall.