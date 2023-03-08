MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Farmer Wants a Wife, a series that follows four hard-working farmers in search of love, is set to debut tonight on Fox 24 at 8:00 p.m. Among the single women competing in an event coordinator from Midland. 23-year-old Meghan Baker stopped by the Fox 24 studio to talk about her experience.

Baker said she auditioned to join the show after seeing a social media post looking for single women.

“I though, this is right up my alley. I’m looking for a farmer,” Baker said.

She said the experience was very comfortable for her because she grew up on a farm in Tennessee before moving to Midland to start her career.

Check out the full interview above, and be sure to tune in and watch the adventure unfold.