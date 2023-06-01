ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of Rebecca “Becky” Demroy, 32, is still searching for answers months after she was last seen in Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Demroy was last seen at Odessa Regional Medical Center on February 28. Family members said Demroy traveled to Odessa from her home in Seminole to visit a sick relative; during her visit, Demroy experienced a medical emergency of her own and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

After being released from the hospital, Demroy started walking to her vehicle, a Dodge Durango, which had been left behind when the ambulance took Demroy to ORMC. She never made it to her vehicle, which was found a few days after she was reported missing.

OPD released images captured by security video that showed Demroy near an Odessa business on March 1. Security cameras in the area near Interstate 20, reportedly showed Demroy get into a vehicle- the family said Demroy told her mom she was going to try and catch a ride back to her own vehicle and she’s not been seen since. Months later, the family is still waiting for answers, but the investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any new details, as is typical with ongoing cases so as not to hinder the investigation.

“She is not only a sister and a daughter, but a mother. It has been three months, her phone and credit card have not been used since she was picked up trying to get a ride to her vehicle,” the family said. “We want answers, we want to know the name of the person who picked her up…we are hurting and furious that we keep getting told it’s a waiting game.”

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.