ODESSA, Texas — Exactly one year after 34-year-old Tabitha Garneau was killed in a hit and run, her family is still struggling to cope with their loss. Their loved one was hit and killed in Midland and they’re still searching for the killer.

An emotional mother, thought back to that dreadful night.

“The fact that they left her there, like she was nothing,” added Tabitha’s mother, Terri Kirtley.

With the driver of the vehicle still unknown, Kirtley is struggling to move on, but wants to know who took her daughter away.

“How much closure is that going to bring? Because it doesn’t bring her back. People know what’s right and wrong…leaving a whole family hanging…is wrong,” mentioned Kirtley.

Kirtley said that the last year has brought an overbearing amount of stress and heartache to the family and now all they want is justice for their Tabitha.

“Just overwhelming. Not all the time, but sometimes, a lot, actually. So overwhelming, despair,” added an emotional Kirtley.

Tabitha’s aunt, Donna Cason, has been a truck driver for more than 30 years and said that Tabitha is on her mind every second she is behind the wheel, especially when she comes across the same area where Tabitha was killed.

“I drive through Odessa/Midland area, occasionally and that’s hard for me to do, because I know that’s where my niece, her life was taken. So, I try to keep myself centered and focused to do the job that I need to do, because it’s important to be safe out here,” emphasized Cason.

With the loss still very much on the whole family’s mind, working to find the answer has taken all their focus away from everything else, and at this point, the family is just looking for any type of closure they can get.

Cason added that her sister, Kirtley needs the information about Tabitha’s death, more than anyone.

“My sister she just needs that little bit of closure, it’s not going to heal her heart, it’s not going to bring Tabitha back, but she just needs some type of closure, to possibly move forward,” added Cason.

Tabitha’s family hopes somebody knows something and will report it, soon.

The Midland Police Department said this case is still under investigation and if you do have any tips regarding this case, call Midland Crime Stoppers.