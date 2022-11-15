MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The mother of Daniel Leyva says the family is still in shock over the crash that took his and his brother’s life, but describes her son as one in a million.

“He was a very good worker and some of his coworkers contacted me and wanted to reach out and tell me how funny and silly and goofy he was. He was just so handsome and crazy, and it’s so cliché but he was one of a kind. He’s so much like his father and so much like me,” said Daniel’s mother, Crytal Castillo.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Leyva and his 25-year-old half brother Ricardo Leyva Jr. were killed following a one car crash in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13th. Police say the car left the road and hit the concrete base of a light fixture in the Midland Public Library parking lot.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash, but the family of the victims is already making funeral arrangements and raising money with GoFundMe so they can get Daniel’s body back to Hobbs, New Mexico where friends and family can pay their final respects.

If you’d like to contribute to that GoFundMe and help a family in their darkest hour, you can find a like here.