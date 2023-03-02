MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a 15-year-old boy last seen in December is asking for help from the community to help bring him home. Ryan Fennell hasn’t been seen or heard from since December 22, 2022, according to family as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The family is especially concerned because several of Fennell’s friends were killed or arrested in recent months after a series of shootings in Midland.

Guardian Brittany Tabors said she just wants the teen to know he is loved and missed.

“He has family and loved ones who care about him. We miss him and we worry about him, and we just want him home,” Tabors said.

Tabors said more than anything, she wants Fennell to come home so he can be a child again.

“Come home and be a child while you can still be a child,” she implored.

Fennell has been reported missing to the Midland Police Department, but his guardian says she is certain that an adult is helping him hide.

“There may be an adult involved who is helping him. He’s only 15, so someone has to know where he is,” she said.

In Texas, Harboring a Runaway is a crime, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, a maximum fine of $4,000, or both.

Fennel is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is thought to still be in Midland, Big Spring, or the surrounding counties. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7110.