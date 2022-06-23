ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been arrested after police said he threatened to kill his family because he felt “disrespected”. Paul Anthony Garza Jr., 30, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 20, Garza’s brother called 911 and said Garza was armed with multiple knives and was threatening his family. Officers responded to the home in the 1500 block of E 5th Street where they met with four of Garza’s family members, one only three years old.

They told police they were sitting in the living room talking when they heard noises in the kitchen. When they looked up, they saw Garza shaking a set of knives. Garza then reportedly grabbed several knives with both hands and told his mother, “If you keep disrespecting me, I will kill you.” Eventually, Garza walked away from the scene. Garza’s mother told police her son appeared to be “out of it” and said he might be under the influence of narcotics.

Officers helped the family apply for a restraining order and then took Garza to jail. As of Thursday afternoon, Garza was still behind bars; his bond has been set at a combined $100,000.