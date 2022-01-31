MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Family Promise of Midland, a non-profit that helps families experiencing homelessness, is looking for volunteers to help assemble furniture for its five new duplexes being built for transitional housing.

Volunteers are needed anytime after February 7 and two days in February have been set aside for the project. Volunteers are needed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on February 12 and February 19 at 2908 W Ohio Avenue. An hour or two of your time will make a difference for these families. To volunteer, call 432-218-8231.

Additionally, Family Promise is looking for companies, organizations, or congregations that would like to help with the project.