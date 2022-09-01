ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The man who was hurt by a hit and run driver in Odessa on August 23rd has died from his injuries.

His name is Mark Helbert and his family is now mourning the passing of a man they say was taken from them far too soon.

“He was a good man. He was the kind of man that would stop on the side of the road, and if your tire was flat, he’d fix it for you. That’s the kind of man he was,” said James, Mark’s father.

James Helbert is still trying to process the crime that stole his son from him.

“It angers me. He took something away from us that we can never get back. A part of us is gone forever. I’m 59-years-old. I’ll have to live the rest of my life without my son,” said James.

James also says Mark was a phenomenal son who was close to his parents and never hesitated to tell them how much he loved them.

“We spoke to him the Sunday night before the accident happened. We were driving. We had him on blue tooth, and my wife was in the car with us. He said, ‘love you both. Talk to you soon,'” said James.

Mark’s wife Mayra is also coming to terms with the loss of her soulmate, and says she’s doing the best she can to be strong for their children.

“Our 6-year-old, she’s older so she understands. She cries for him every night and cries for him in the mornings as well. But she does tell me, ‘Mommy it’s ok. You have us. It’s like daddy is still here.’ And that’s true. I have a piece of him in them. And my 3-year-old, she’s too young to understand, so the only thing she says is that she misses her daddy,” said Mayra.

Mayra also dearly misses her husband who she says lit up the room with his kindness and compassion.

“He would always find a way to make you laugh if you were sad or if you were upset. He would always find the good in people,” said Mayra.

As for the man accused of taking Mark’s life in a hit and run, 21-year-old Steven Ramos is facing a charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony. The Odessa Police Department says following Mark’s passing, additional charges are expected.