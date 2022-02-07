MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a homicide at a local hotel. The man arrest has been identified as 26-year-old, Javon Elliston, who police say is responsible for the murder of 54-year-old David Edward Demick.

Police say, Elliston was seen leaving Demicks room at the Wyndham Hotel in Midland, when Elliston was spotted on the hotel’s surveillance cameras. Police say the suspect was seen leaving Demicks room early Sunday morning.

Police say a fight broke out between the two after Elliston was seen entering Demicks’ room. The suspect was then seen leaving the room several hours later.

Now, the family members of Demick are speaking out, and ae devastated by the loss of someone so close to them.

“Every single day of our lives, we will miss our brother,” says Jody Rosenbrock, one of Demicks sisters.

Rosenbrock says their family grew up in Michigan, but years ago, David had moved out to Texas to live with other members of their family.

Rosenbrock says David was out Saturday Night with some friends when he couldn’t get a ride home and decided to get a hotel room instead.

She also says that being far away, makes getting closure, even harder.

“I want to just be there and be around him, where he lived and you know it is hard. That’s probably one of the hardest, knowing that we know our brother’s gone and that he didn’t reside here at home, so we’ll make plans here but we have to get him home first,” adds Rosenbrock.

Most of Demicks family currently lives in Michigan but will now be making the trip out to West Texas to honor his life.

“If there is some kind of celebration we can do for him or at least to let people know, he was a well known person in the area and did a lot for the community,” says Rosenbrock.

Now his family is simply looking for answers and hope that this can all come to a close soon.

Rosenbrock says, “I’m scared to find out exactly what happened but if there’s an investigation, someone knows something. I hope we can all remember him as the person he was and I know this tragic incident will hopefully be solved.”

The Midland Police Department have since arrested Elliston and charged him with murder. He is currently being held in the Midland County Jail.