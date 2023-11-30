PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of 37-year-old Adam Ybarra, who was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting last weekend, has issued a statement calling for justice.
According to reports filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, on November 26, officers with the Pecos Police Department were called to a home in the 1800 block of W Jackson Street to investigate an “ongoing domestic disturbance”. During the call, 37-year-old Adam Lee Ybarra was fatally shot and killed by Pecos Police.
The report also states that two Pecos PD officers, a 37-year-old female officer and a 38-year-old male officer, were involved in the shooting. One officer suffered minor injures during the incident.
As is customary with all officer involved shootings, the Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate. In a Facebook post, Pecos PD said the officers involved in the incident have been placed on restrictive duty pending further investigation; however, calls to the department requesting more information were never returned.
Now the family is calling for answers, saying Ybarra did not deserve what happened to him.
Gilbert Gonzales, speaking on behalf of Ybarra’s family issued a statement to media Thursday night, which reads, in part:
Adam Ybarra, a man with known mental health issues…was shot by the Pecos Police Department.
The facts, as they stand based on eyewitness reports, suggest that Mr. Ybarra was fatally shot ten times by three police officers despite being 15 feet away and not posing any immediate threat. Of particular concern is the allegation that Officer Bryan Ramos exhibited a predisposition to use lethal force upon arrival, without exhausting other de-escalation options.
This tragic event has left Mr. Ybarra’s four children without a father and the tight knit Pecos community with many unanswered questions. The silence from the Pecos Police Department on this matter does nothing to reassure the public of the department’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
The incident raises critical questions about the intersection of law enforcement and mental health crises, and whether what happened to Mr. Ybarra is reflective of a systemic issue within the Texas Police Departments. It challenges us to examine the protocols in place and the training provided to officers to handle such sensitive situations…the community deserves to know if this could have been prevented and if similar risks persist.Gilbert Gonzales