PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of 37-year-old Adam Ybarra, who was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting last weekend, has issued a statement calling for justice.

According to reports filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, on November 26, officers with the Pecos Police Department were called to a home in the 1800 block of W Jackson Street to investigate an “ongoing domestic disturbance”. During the call, 37-year-old Adam Lee Ybarra was fatally shot and killed by Pecos Police.

The report also states that two Pecos PD officers, a 37-year-old female officer and a 38-year-old male officer, were involved in the shooting. One officer suffered minor injures during the incident.

As is customary with all officer involved shootings, the Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate. In a Facebook post, Pecos PD said the officers involved in the incident have been placed on restrictive duty pending further investigation; however, calls to the department requesting more information were never returned.

Now the family is calling for answers, saying Ybarra did not deserve what happened to him.

Gilbert Gonzales, speaking on behalf of Ybarra’s family issued a statement to media Thursday night, which reads, in part: