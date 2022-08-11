HOUSTON (CW39) — The family of a little boy, killed when a concrete truck fell off a Sam Houston Tollway overpass, is seeking a million dollars in damages.

They’re suing the company that owns the truck, not the driver, who has not been charged.

That woman told police the road was wet on Friday, Aug. 5 when she lost control and went right over the overpass onto the feeder near Woodforest.

The truck hit a car that had four people in it. Three of them were able to evacuate the vehicle, but 22-month-old Nicholas Resendiz died.

The lawsuit says the money will cover medical bills, and other damages.