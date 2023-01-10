MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One week after 14-year-old Siah Ashlyn Kearns was hit and killed by an oncoming car at the intersection of Magellan street and Mockingbird Lane in Midland, her parents are speaking out about the support they received from everyone in the area.

The family has understandably been devastated since the crash but said the support has helped them through this tragic time.

Her mother, Steveanna Gonzales said the gut wrenching feeling when they heard the news was terrible, and hasn’t stopped, “It’s like this feeling in your gut, you don’t know what’s going on, what’s happening, even after everything, that feeling doesn’t go away.”

More than a week has passed since Siah’s death and the family continues to struggle every day with their loss.

“It’s been hard, because I really do miss Siah. I mean I’d do anything to have her back and to watch the boys suffer, that’s been hard, because I know they miss her,” said Gonzales.

Friends of Siah’s said she had a whole future ahead of her, and her mother agreed whole heartedly.

“She was real talented. She played the violin, we have a keyboard and she taught herself how to play songs on it and then she recently got a guitar and she was already learning how to play that and making plans for a band, yeah she had a lot of plans ahead of her.”

She added, while it’s been difficult, seeing the support they have received has been incredible.

“It doesn’t take the pain away, but knowing that, knowing that other people loved her the way we did, and cared about her the way we did, I mean, that really means a lot to us,” she said with a smile as she wiped away a tear.

This has been a push for the rest of Midland to get the City to agree to put a traffic stop or cross walk at the intersection, in hopes of protecting future lives.

Steveanna mentioned she went to the City Council meeting Tuesday morning where the Council approved a design for a traffic stop.

She said she hopes Siah’s story continues to be that extra push for change.

Gonzales exclaimed, “Hopefully this could be like the start of something new here, a place that’s safe for kids to go outside and cross the street and walk around!”

She said she knows they aren’t the only ones struggling to move on without Siah, “I’m thankful to her friends, for remembering her and, remembering her smile and the joy she brought to people. Her teammates, for, you know, they’re going to play in honor of her, just knowing that she meant so much to her friends, you know, just like she meant to us.”

Now, Siah’s family just hopes she knows how much of an impact she had on their lives.

“I talk to her all the time and I just want her to know I love her and even though she’s not here, I still have her inside and I’ll never forget her voice,” cried Gonzales. “I want her to know that I’m thankful for the times we did have together, for her helping me in the kitchen and help with her brothers, and help around the house, for being a friend. I mean, she was more than a daughter to me.”

A viewing will be held this Saturday, at the Lewellen-Garcia-Pipkin funeral home from 11:00-9:00 a.m. with a night service at 6:00 p.m.

Then a funeral service will be held next Monday, January 16th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fannin Terrace Baptist Church, in Midland and is open to the public.