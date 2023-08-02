ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family members of 34-year-old Christine Galvan have launched a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. The Odessa Police Department said Galvan was killed on August 1 after she crashed into a light pole.

“The news came as a horrible shock to everyone who knew her,” her brother George said. “She always smiled and prayed to God for you or with you. Always in a good mood…could easily become your friend. Honestly, the world lost a shining light that was trying to do better for herself and her kids.”

Galvan leaves behind four children. If you’d like to donate, you’ll find the gofundme here.

OPD said the crash is still under investigation.