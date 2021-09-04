Family honors loved one’s memory with special car wash

ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Sunday, August 29th, Hector Talamantes died in a car crash on State Loop 338.

Since then, friends and family came to McKinney Park for a car wash to honor him and raise money for his family.

People in attendance say, keeping cars clean feels like the perfect way to remember someone who always had his spotless.

“He would work on cars and everything,” said Hector’s son, Kevin Talamantes. “He would always be washing his at the house it was always clean and even if we were to go in and leave a little wrapper on one of his seats or anywhere he would get mad and he would make us clean it.”

