Family, friends of missing Midland man asking for help

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Family and friends of Midlander Aaron Weis are asking for help from the community to find their missing loved one. The 35-year-old father of four was last seen Monday.

According to his fiancé, Weis hasn’t responded to text messages or phone calls from any of his friends or family since late Monday evening. Tuesday evening, the family said they filed a police report with the Midland Police Department after first calling every hospital in the Basin looking for the missing man.

“Aaron is a family man who spends most evenings at home, and no one has heard from him since Monday. Aaron would never go a day without contacting myself or the kids. This is completely out of his character. We need to find him,” said fiancé Erin Scheele.

Weis is 5’6″ tall and has a shaved head, beard, brown eyes, and several tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black athletic t-shirt and athletic shorts. According to his fiancé, Weis left their home Monday driving a black 2015 Toyota Camry with front end damage bearing the license plate LVB9494.

Anyone with information on Weis’ location is asked to all the MPD non-emergency number at 432-685-7108.