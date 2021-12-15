ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The friends and family of Alexis Luna and Bryan Contreras decided to set up a non-profit to honor their memory after their sudden passing in a crash that happened on labor day weekend earlier this year.

The father of Alexis Luna, David Luna says that he plans to officially start the Alexis Luna Endowment Foundation after the new year in hopes that the community will join him to take a tragedy and turn it into something that will help others.

The Alexis Luna Endowment Foundation will focus on offering local athletes scholarships, help offer counseling to teens in abusive relationships, and support groups for people who have lost a child.

“Dealing with this situation it’s been hard for all of us and through the grieving process we wanted to continue to honor Alexis, she touched so many people,” says Luna.

Alexis’ older sister Lorena Hernandez says that she hopes this foundation also brings awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving.

“Just advocate for drunk driving, I mean we’ve all done it we’ve all been there and stuff but just to try and talk to kids and help them like understand that if it’s not safe to get in the car you don’t have to get in the car”, says Hernandez.

The Luna family plans to host the first meeting for the foundation at Gathering Church- the Odessa campus in 2022.