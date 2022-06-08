ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In an unexpected move, Angelica Garcia, a woman charged with Intoxication Manslaughter after killing six-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy in a drunk driving crash in 2019, changed her plea to guilty. Judge Denn Whalen called Garcia’s plea a “judicial admission of guilt” and said Garcia would not be able to appeal her conviction or her sentence.

Now it is up to a jury of 12 to decide Garcia’s punishment for the crime. According to sentencing guidelines, Garcia face no less than two years, but no more than 20 years behind bars. She also faces fines. And, according to Judge Whalen, Garcia is also eligible for probation because she has no other felony convictions on her record.

Before deliberating, the jury heard evidence presented by prosecutors that showed on July 3, 2019, Garcia had drinks at Toby’s Lounge, located in the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome off E Highway 80. Just before dusk, Garcia headed for home, traveling east on the Highway 80 Service Road.

According to evidence presented, Garcia ran a stop sign at the end of the road, hit a curb, and plowed through a barricade before hitting the sisters who were playing in a nearby field with their cousins while their families worked at a firework stand. While family at the scene tried to administer CPR to the twins, they later died after being taken to a local hospital.

Evidence presented during this “punishment phase” of the trial included expert testimony, body cam video, and emotional accounts from family present when the twins were killed.

To start, former crime scene investigator turned police officer Kaitlyn Perez, who choked up on the stand, recalled arriving at the scene before later visiting the hospital to take photographs of the twins’ injuries.

Her supervisor that night was, now retired, crime scene technician Pat Harris, who had been with the police department for 27 years. Harris testified that he had processed more than 400 “death” scenes through his years with the Odessa Police Department and said the scene near the firework stand ranks in the top two of all the scenes he has investigated.

“That was a memorable case for this crime scene investigator,” he said.

When asked by the defense if it was memorable because of how tragic the incident was, Harris replied, “Yes sir”.

Next, the prosecution played video taken by investigators of the scene just after the crash. The video showed where Garcia hopped the curb before running through the barrier at the end of the road. The video showed deep tire tracks in the field, which was littered with a child’s black shoe, a small sock, and another child’s shoe, this one white. According to investigators, the girls lost their shoes when they were thrown through the air after being hit by Garcia.

Cousin Danny Chavez, who was only 17 when the twins were killed, described the moment the twins were hit.

“I heard a crashing sound. A thud. Then I saw a bunch of dust in the air. Then I saw something fly by me,” Chavez testified.

That “something” Chavez saw fly by was one of the twins. Because it was hard for Chavez to tell his cousins apart, he called one “Fatty” and the other “Skinny”. Names he admitted not everyone in the family appreciated, but a few sitting in the courtroom smiled slightly at the memory.

“I saw Fatty fly by,” Chavez said. “I saw her hit the curb. Her head hit the curbside fast. As soon as I saw that, I started running to her.”

Prosecutors then played audio from the frantic 911 call Chavez made.

“My little cousin just got hit by a car,” he told a dispatcher. “Please hurry, she’s not moving at all.”

The 911 operator asked Chavez to try and calm down, but the sounds in the background, where family could be heard screaming and crying, were anything but calm.

“They’re twins,” Chavez said. “They’re both here. Both of them got hit by a car.”

The operator then asked, “Both? Both got hit?”

Chavez told the dispatcher both girls were bleeding and badly injured and shortly after, the first officer arrived on the scene.

While the audio from that call played, the family of the slain girls cried quietly in the courtroom.

To end his testimony, Chavez said,” I used to be more lovable. Since that day, I guess I’m cold hearted. We see our other cousins that were around that age now grown, but we don’t see them there. There’s something missing. It’s just not the same.”

After a recess for lunch, prosecutors called Dr. Tasha Greenberg, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for Tarrant County to the stand.

Greenberg, aided by autopsy photos of both girls, said the twins suffered extensive injuries, including broken bones, cuts, bruises, and internal bleeding. But what killed them was a broken spine at the base of the skull. That break, according to Greenberg, severed the brain stem, which regulates every bodily function, including blood flow and respiration. In short, no medical intervention would have saved the twins.

Following Greenberg’s testimony, prosecutors called former OPD officer Ricky Scott to the stand. Scott was on patrol near Faudree Road that night and the prosecuting team played video from the body camera Scott wore to the scene.

As Scott approached Garcia, she could be heard screaming and crying.

“Please tell me what I did,” she asked Scott. “I don’t know. I was driving home, and I went straight. I didn’t know there was kids there. I didn’t know I hit anything.”

While the video played, Garcia kept her head down, and rocked slowly back and forth in her seat.

“Did I kill anyone? Please tell me. Please, dear God, no,” she cried.

While speaking with Scott, Garcia admitted she had been drinking. When he asked how much she’d had to drink, she replied, “Too much”.

She asked repeatedly if she had hurt anyone and asked several times what had happened. Officer Scott replied, “You got drunk, and you chose to drive, and now you messed up”.

Garcia told the officer she “never drinks”, and he replied, “I don’t care”.

Eventually, Scott asked Garcia about her husband, who had arrived on the scene. Garcia admitted her husband had advised her to ride home with him, but she told him she was fine to drive.

“How did I hit the kids though,” she asked. “I just went straight on the road. Where were they?”

Over and over, Garcia said she was sorry, but later, she refused to participate in any field sobriety tests. Eventually, officers obtained a warrant for a blood test, which revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.016.

Following the testimony from Scott, the prosecutor called an accident reconstructionist to the stand. The witnesses said she used witness statements as well as environmental clues and vehicle data to help reconstruct the crash.

According to the witness, Garcia ran the stop sign and then hit the curb at the end of the road so hard that the front tires sent the back of the vehicle into the air. The landing caused damage to the rear of the vehicle. After driving through the road and onto the grass, the witness said in only five seconds, Garcia traveled 461 feet and was traveling about 64 miles per hour. The witness said Garcia never hit the brakes when she drove into the twins and only hit her brakes about .6 seconds before hitting the light pole near the firework stand.

To end the day, prosecutors called a waitress and bartender from Toby’s Lounge to the stand. The waitress testified that from 6:00 to 9:00 that night, Garcia had seven cherry vodka drinks.

Court recessed just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and will resume Thursday morning with more witnesses for both the prosecution and the defense taking the stand.