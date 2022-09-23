FORT STOCKTON, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The family of a missing 16-year-old from Fort Stockton are now on their fifth day of searching for Saitlynn Hall.

Her parents say the last night they saw her was Sunday night at their home around midnight, then the next morning she was gone. Her parents say she took nothing with her, not even a cell phone.

They do believe someone picked her up and she is with that person.

Her family also says she frequents rodeos, barrel racing events and local ropings. She doesn’t have a car or drivers license, so they don’t believe she left by herself.

There also has been no activity on her social media.

Her family is asking anyone who may have seen her, or know where she is to call their numbers on the flyer, call the Pecos County Sheriffs Office or Fort Stockton Police.