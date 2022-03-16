(Nexstar)- The families of two University of the Southwest students killed Tuesday in a fiery crash in Andrews County have issued statements regarding their loss.

In a statement to ABC News, the family of 22-year-old Jackson Zinn, of Westminster Colorado said in part:

“It is with the heaviest heart that I write this post on behalf of Greg Zinn, Jennifer Jackson Zinn, Audrey and Avery Zinn. Last night at 8:15, the Zinn family lost their son, brother, friend and amazing human, Jackson Zinn in a tragic crash in West Texas. Jackson was coming back from a golf tournament with his golf team from the University of the Southwest in New Mexico when a truck swerved and hit the van the team was traveling in. Devastated does not do justice. To know Jackson was to know his sweet nature, his piercing blue eyes, quick wit and dimples you swear could wink. He loved his family, loved golf and was true to his faith. Rumor has it he is playing golf with Jesus, and winning. The MISS that this amazing person leaves behind is palpable. Please hold the Zinn family close in your hearts during this incredibly difficult time.” The Zinn Family

The family of 21-year-old Karisa Raines, of Fort Stockton, said, ““Karisa had a super strong, very personal relationship with Jesus Christ and that is what she would want to be remembered for.”

26-year-old Head Coach Tyler James, of Hobbs, was also killed in the crash along with four other students, identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico, Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas, Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas, and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal. Two other students, identified as Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga Ontario, Canada and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview Ontario, Canada were injured in the crash. Both have been taken to hospitals in Lubbock where they remain in critical condition.

The university has said it will hold a news conference Thursday in response to the tragedy. We will have full coverage of the conference on ABC Big 2 News.