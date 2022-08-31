MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos is bringing Familia Fest to Midland this September. The 2nd annual community event will take place at 1101 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on September 16, 2022.

Casa de Amigos will celebrate “Mexican Independence Day” with their annual Familia Fest! The event will feature HCC Midland Folklorico dancers, and live music. Along with the featured entertainment, Casa de Amigos will also have dancing, food, games, and door prizes at Familia Fest.

More details about the event, such as:

Times for the event: 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm

Entry Fee: FREE

Info and Updates Visit: www.casadeamigosmidland.org

Event sponsor: HEB

Follow their Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/casadeamigosmidland.org

Casa de Amigos has been assisting people since 1964.