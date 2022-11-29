ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.

According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Golder Avenue to investigate after a woman, identified as Ramirez, called 911 seven times over the span of five hours and reported various emergencies. According to a report, on one occasion, Ramirez claimed the “trench coat mafia” was inside her home. She also said she was being physically abused by her father with a jack hammer and said she could smell smoke in her home. She also called and asked for the fire department because her house was “going to explode”.

Jail records indicate Ramirez has been arrested for similar offenses on at least four other occasions this year. She was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $1,500 bond.