MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Permian Basin is known for many things: oil and gas production second to none in the world; workers with grit, determination, and a pull yourself up by the bootstrap mentality; wide, open spaces speckled with cattle and cowboys; Friday Night Lights and all things football; and especially, faith. A new movie, set to begin filming next week in parts of Midland and Greenwood, is all about capturing the things that make the Permian Basin so special.

In ‘Stan the Man’, two important aspects of West Texas life collide: faith and football. One producer, Midlander Emily Binns, said it’s a story that will resonate with many people in the community.

“It’s about a professional football coach who has a fall from grace type story,” Binns said. “He gets fired from his team…he struggles with alcoholism. The story really unfolds as he becomes homeless, his wife leaves him, and he ends up getting hired at a Christian school to become the first coach to take them to the state championships. He redeems his life and it’s a beautiful story.”

Binns said working on such a topical and inspirational story in her hometown has been an incredible experience.

“It’s been wonderful working with the community, working with Greenwood. Everyone has been so gracious…super willing to help and I love that we can do it in our hometown. It just shows that the people from LA and, really, from all over, really get behind that feeling of a smalltown community and really love to pour themselves into a community that’s local,” Binns said.

Many of the scenes will be filmed at Astound Broadband Stadium and on the football fields of Greenwood ISD. Binns said she hopes that moviegoers will enjoy seeing their local sites on the big screen as well.

“I always love watching a movie and getting to see the places I’ve been, and I think that people getting to see their hometown on the big screen is something that is very fulfilling and super fun,” she said.

Once filming and editing wrap, Binns said the film’s producers hope to work with area theaters to host a “red carpet” experience for the movie’s premier.

“We want to invite the school (Greenwood HS) out, we want to invite the community to really get behind and support this project that is being filmed right here in the Permian Basin,” Binns said.

However, beyond the bright lights and excitement of a local movie premier, Binns said she is most excited for moviegoers to embrace the message of ‘Stan the Man’: redemption.

“I think the story of redemption is so important. We all have parts in our life where there’s low valleys or struggles that we’re going through and we understand that on the other side of the valley, there is redemption. So, it’s about digging in, really understanding that your faith and trust in the Lord is what’s going to get you to the other side. I hope anyone who is struggling with alcoholism, or any addiction can understand that there is always hope, that your story isn’t done being written yet and that God has a perfect plan for their life,” Binns said.

Filming is set to begin December 4 and will continue through the 17, and Binns said everyone is invited to be a part of the story.

“We’d love to have extras to come and be fans in the stadium,” she said.

Filming at the Greenwood HS football field will happen on December 8, 9, 10, and 16, and scenes at Astound will take place on December 17.

To participate as an extra at Greenwood HS, located at 2700 FM 1379, please arrive by 5:00 p.m. on any, or all, of the following dates: December 8, 9, 10, and 16. To participate as an extra at Astound, located at 801 N Loop 250 W, please arrive by 5:00 p.m. on December 17.

Crews will be shooting scenes for five different games at this location and extras wanting to sit in the stands as fans are asked to bring shirts in the following colors to make quick changes as needed: Green, Orange, Black, Maroon, Blue.

The West Texas Oilers will be playing.

You can also learn more about the film here.