Fair to Midland opens amid local business surge

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – As West Texas keeps growing, new businesses are popping up all across Midland.

One of those businesses had it’s grand opening Tuesday night.

As more businesses launch the Midland Chamber of Commerce says it’s seeing the resilient wildcatter spirit of West Texas alive and well.

Fair to Midland is no exception… they needed plenty of resilience to get to Tuesday night.

Campbell Foster has been working on the idea of Fair to Midland for about four years.

He finally broke ground in January 2020, but the pandemic has delayed the fair-themed business’s opening by nearly two years. It was a difficult time.

“You just kind of get creative and resourceful in that moment. We remained committed to the project,” said Foster.

“We always knew that this project needed to happen and we were going to make it happen. It was just a question of when not if.”

All that waiting has finally paid off and the grand opening couldn’t have come at a better time. Fair to Midland provides food, drinks, and carnival games for adults.

New businesses continue to open in Midland keeping up the area’s recent economic momentum.

“You’re seeing the economic rebound in Midland-Odessa take off again and getting back to that growth mode that we’ve been in the last decade,” said Kevin Dawson who runs the Maybe In Midland-Odessa Facebook page.

Foster hopes opening in an area with a renewed economy will continue the trend.

“We love Midland. We love the people out here,” said Foster.

“First and foremost, the people out here are amazing as we’ve gotten to know tons of them just by all the Midlanders that have helped us physically build this place and the relationships we’ve built there. The city has been amazing to work with as well.”

To find new information about Fair to Midland check out their website.