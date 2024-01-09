PRESIDIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nearly 200 Presidio residents have been without power since about 6:45am on Tuesday, according to the AEP outage map.

At about 7am, Presidio ISD cancelled schools for the day. Now, the City of Presidio is asking residents to turn off electric heaters as power restoration efforts continue.

According to a post by the city, at around 7:45am on Tuesday morning, 2,365 residents were without power. AEP says a “totalizer recloser” failed at a local substation.

Current estimates say power could be restored by 4pm, but the City of Presidio says it could take up until 9:40pm.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.